Giving Tweed some financial tips

IMPROVING your money, investment and property portfolios is a high priority for most people on the Tweed.

We chat with Elk Realty and Capital owner Ian Kebblewhite about how he works to help his clients improve their finances using key financial services:

What inspired you to open your own business? We are industrious. We are driven to succeed, and want to be the best at what we do, in what we do. We are a family enterprise, and we deliver this service, commitment and vested interest every day to the people we work with - and come in contact with - in our business.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business? The ability to be in control of the difference we help make to people's lives.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed? Tweed is a regional location, with only a certain amount of economic capacity / output. It is important to believe in the area that you operate in, and to live in and be part of the community in which you operate. We do. The Tweed (Pacific North Coast ~ NSW) is the most beautiful part of Australia.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed? The ability to develop a reputation within the local market, have the ability to be an active participant in the community in which you operate and the ability to develop deep relationships with loyal client's that are based in your area.

What are your future plans for the business? The future plans for the business are to be recognised as one of Australia's best privately owned (family enterprise) diversified financial services and real estate groups. We are already one of only a few in Australia that hold an Australian Financial Services Licence, an Australian Credit Licence and a full service Licensed Real Estate Agency. We want to continue to innovate to enrich the lives of all the people that continue to deal with Elk.

For more information about Elk Reality and Capital, contact:

www.elkcorp.com.au

ian.k@elkcorp.com.au

alyce.k@elkcorp.com.au