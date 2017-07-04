Glitches to be ironed out in three-bin rollout

Tweed Shire Council's deputy mayor Chris Cherry and waste operations officer Wes Knight are hoping the new three-bin system will take organic waste out of landfill and turn it into compost.

WITH thousands of houses and duplexes in the Tweed's urban areas shifting to the 3 Bin System this week, a few glitches are bound to occur.

The change is significant, and has been introduced by Tweed Shire Council to reduce the amount of organic waste ending up in landfill.

Central to the new system is a green-lid organics bin for all food and garden waste which will be collected weekly and turned into rich compost to improve soil quality.

The council's acting director of community and natural resources, Rod Dawson, is confident the new system will work.

"I introduced recycling in the 90s to councils in Newcastle. Once it happens, we just make it work and sort out all the little glitches,” he said.

A "glitch” has already surfaced in the Tweed rollout.

"I have noticed a bit of confusion during the commissioning periods,” Mr Dawson said.

"There has been some issues with getting all our (pick-up dates) database perfect. We did pick up a glitch in our database late on Friday. We've got council refining issues as they come to hand.

"Over this first couple of weeks, we are just reactive. When someone rings up and says there's a problem, we respond,” he said.

Council has been granted $2.1 million to construct an organics processing facility at its Stotts Creek recovery centre, which will produce high-quality compost from waste put in the green bins.

"As an interim strategy we've got the material going to Lismore, which has been operating for 10 years,” Mr Dawson said. "This is all material that previously went into landfill.”

Residents who do not comply with the new 3 Bin System, by not sorting their waste, can expect an "educational” visit from council officers.

"We'll go out and speak to these people - we've got some educational stuff, and we'll be telling people how best to manage their waste,” Mr Dawson said.

"When organic material goes to landfill it presents significant environmental challenges that are expensive for our ratepayers to deal with and the best solution is to keep it from getting there in the first place.

"We're the last council of any scale that's not doing this in the Northern Rivers; only Kyogle's not doing it.

"I think it'll work, it is a bit of a change.”

The NSW Government has set a target for all councils to divert at least 70% of household waste away from landfill by 2022.

The 3 Bin System is expected to make the largest contribution of any reform towards that goal in the Tweed, from the current rate of about 42%.

Under the previous system, about 30 tonnes of organic waste was being produced and sent to landfill every day in the Tweed.

"The 3 Bin System relies on residents separating their food waste in their kitchens and this small change in behaviour will have significant benefits for the whole community,” Mr Dawson said.

"We can make this positive change for our future but it does depend on each of us individually doing their bit.”

Inquiries about the 3 Bin System can be emailed to waste@tweed.nsw.gov.au, phone council on (02) 6670 2400 or direct message council's Facebook page.