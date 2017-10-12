Glittering card ready for Tyalgum Dance Spectacular

AUSTRALIA'S best ballroom, Latin and new vogue dancers will waltz, rumba and sashay their way to the Tweed next month for the annual Tyalgum Dance Spectacular.

Australian Championship Professional Ballroom finalists and Tweed locals Rhett and Emma Salmon, along with Australian Championship finalists Peter and Rebecca Beardsley, will all return on the glittering dance card on Saturday, November 4.

Making his Tyalgum debut with partner Jenny Wan will be Australian youth Latin champion Thabang Baloyi, who featured in Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby and was one of the top 20 finalists in the 2014 series of So You Think You Can Dance.

Another new face for this year's Dance Spectacular will be compere Jody Rollason. A professional competitor and teacher, Rollason is well known in dance circles as MC of the Queensland Open Dancesport Championships.

Now in its seventh year, the annual Spectacular features a beautifully choreographed program of couple and group performances, interspersed with the operatic talents of guest soprano Petah Chapman.

Touring nationally and internationally, Chapman's blend of classic and popular opera arias has made her a Tyalgum favourite after performances at the past two Spectaculars.

"There is no other event anywhere in Australia like this where professional ballroom, Latin and new vogue dancers can perform free-style without the restrictions of competition,” said event founder and organiser Solar Chapel, from Hearts Aflame Productions.

"This really adds an extra element of magic, where our performers enjoy themselves as much as the audience.

"Last year's Tyalgum Dance Spectacular was sold out with extra patrons accommodated in the standing room-only section so we encourage everyone to book early.”

Dinner and show packages are $90pp and include a two-course pre-show dinner at Flutterbies Cottage Cafe. Tickets only are $60 per person, phone 0488 713 241.