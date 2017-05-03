Global Care lend a helping hand to Tumbulgum

HELP IS HERE: Global Care group helped out with the big clean-up in Tumbulgum after the floods.

WHILE the village of Tumbulgum was left devastated by the recent floods, with many homes and businesses damaged by floodwater, many residents would have noticed the army of blue shirts out and about on the streets during the big clean-up.

As the charitable arm of Elevation Church, Global Care leapt into action days after the floods hit the small riverside village in a bid to offer much-needed support.

Spending four days a week every week since the flood, Global Care co-ordinator Andy Backhouse said the volunteer group wanted to help those who had been impacted by the flood.

"We wanted to concentrate on a community because we know there's plenty of organisations helping but we've started in Tumbulgum and we'll keep going until they say they don't need us any more,” Mr Backhouse said.

"That could be a month, or three months down the track.”

Mr Backhouse said the clean-up crew on average has about 20 people each day helping out with a variety of tasks directed by the Tumbulgum Residents' Association.

"They give us the work to do and, if we see things, we'll do them too,” he said.

"We've had help from business owners volunteering, to students, to people who were here for a couple of days and thought they wanted to help. Some people came out to help for a couple of days before they had to go back to Sydney or wherever they're coming from. We've also had other organisations helping us out here.”

Mr Backhouse said the group had been helping with a variety of cleaning tasks since the flood.

"We've done mud clean-ups, helping people clean up their yards, shed clean-ups and fence clean-ups for the farmers,” he said.

"We've concentrated on Tumbulgum and the broader area with the community on the north side of the river.

"We've helped people out there with erosion control and gathering the rubbish up to put it into fire piles. Also things like cleaning up the jetty, cleaning all the flood fences from all the debris collecting in the fences.

"For some of the elderly people in town, we helped clean up their yards and get it back to some sort of normality.”

While the clean-up has been tiring, Mr Backhouse said the group were happy to provide as much assistance as possible.

"We can rock up in a community, we've got our own gear, we're not relying on the resources of the locals,” he said.

"We haven't got the emotional attachment like some of the families do.

"For us it's not about getting known out in the community because I think actions speak louder than words. It's about us just coming in and doing sometimes the work that nobody sees and get it done.”

Tumbulgum Residents' Association president Jenny Kidd said the community were very appreciative of the help.

"If we waited for the Tweed Shire Council to do everything, our recovery would be slower,” Ms Kidd said.

"They've been tidying up the park for our businesses to get back on board because they can't be looking out on silt and mud.”