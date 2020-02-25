Menu
UK rock group 10cc is coming to Twin Towns as part of their Australian tour. Picture: Supplied.
Entertainment

Global hit makers are coming to the Tweed

bob anthony
25th Feb 2020 5:30 AM

GLOBAL hit makers 10CC bring their 10city Australian tour to the Twin Towns Showroom this month.

The UK band dominated the airwaves in the ’70s with monster hits like Donna, I’m Not In Love, Rubber Bullets, The Wall Street Shuffle, I’m Mandy Fly Me, Life Is A Minestrone, The Things We Do For Love, The Dean And I, Art For Art’s Sake, Silly Love and Dreadlock Holiday.

Members Graham Gouldman, Eric Stewart, Kevin Godley and Lol Creme were accomplished musicians, writers and producers who cared more for the sound of their records than the trappings of celebrity.

Noted for their studio polish, virtuoso musicianship, impeccable vocals and clever lyrics, their style was dubbed art pop.

In a statement ahead of the tour, Gouldman said the show was “as near as you’re ever going to get to hearing the perfect 10CC – hit after hit after hit – it’s relentless. We show no mercy”.

The current line-up features founder Graham Gouldman on vocals and bass, Rick Fenn on guitar, and vocals, Paul Burgess on drums and multi-instrumentalists, Keith Hayman and Iain Hornal.

Don’t miss this retro trip with one of the great bands of the 70s, 10CC at Twin Towns Showroom on Friday, February 28 at 8pm (Qld).

Tickets cost $74. Phone 1800 014 014 or book online at twintowns.com.au or via the Twin Towns App.

