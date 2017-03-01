Glorious scenic penthouse in Tweed

THIS three-bedroom, open-plan penthouse apartment is located in the heart of Tweed Heads.

This property takes full advantage of the northerly views over Coolangatta Beach and the Pacific Ocean, as well as views of the Mount Warning and Border Ranges from the bedrooms.

Seller Rohan Sabri said everybody loved spending time on the north-facing balcony.

"It's got ripping views across the beach and up to Surfers Paradise,” Mr Sabri said.

"The living room flows into the big balcony which gives it a massive sense of space with a beautiful view.”

This property is ideal for family gatherings, with plenty of space and entertaining areas.

The balcony can provide even more space and open up the living room by using the glass sliding doors and the floor to ceiling shutters for all occasions.

The spacious kitchen comes supplied with modern fixtures and fittings, including stainless steel appliances and granite bench tops.

The master suite has a four-door mirrored built-in robe, stone benched ensuite with separate bath and shower and shares a balcony with the second bedroom.

All three bedrooms provide plenty of comfort and include built-in robes.

The property also has a separate internal laundry, two secure parking spaces and extra storage cages. The owner can take full advantage of the on-site management, gym and pool while enjoying easy access to beaches, shopping centres and restaurants.

Address: 1143 Tweed Ultima, 18 Stuart Street, Tweed Heads

Agent: PRDCoolangatta, Ph: 5536 55 26

Features: Penthouse style, open plan, panoramic views

Price: Auction

Inspections: 12pm to 12.30pm on Saturday, March 4