CHAMPIONS: Andrew Moloney, Rachel Loder and Jason Moloney were all winners at Boxingmania 6.
Boxing

Glory in the ring for Tweed boxers

Michael Doyle
by
17th Jun 2019 2:00 PM

BOXING: It was the result all Tweed boxing fans were hoping for, with both Moloney brothers and Rachel Loder walking away with titles.

Jason and Andrew are now firmly in the world title picture in their respective weight divisions after convincing wins, while Loder became the youngest female in history to capture an Australian title.

Speaking with the Tweed Daily News after Boxingmania 6, held at the Seagulls Club, Jason said it was a special night for boxing in the region.

"Overall it was a great night of boxing and it's great to see the Tweed Coast really getting behind the local talent,” he said.

"I think there is a really bright future for boxing in the area.”

Speaking about his own performance, the WBA Oceania Bantamweight champion said he was pleased to get another win in front of his adopted home crowd.

Moloney now has his sights firmly set on big fights on the horizon.

"It was really great to fight again in front of my new home crowd in Tweed Heads,” he said.

"Unfortunately we had a late change in opponent and I didn't get to have the hard fight I wanted to have and didn't really get to showcase what I am capable of.

"I'm still happy to walk away with another win and take another step closer to becoming World Champion.

"My next fight will be in America, most likely around August and we are hopeful that it may be for a world title.”

Tweed Daily News

