Glory years on show at festival

DAYS of old were remembered as more than 100 Tweed seniors bopped and sang along to a full program of entertainment at the historic Tyalgum Community Hall last Wednesday.

The event, hosted by the Tyalgum Community Hall Committee, was part of 10-days of festivities across the shire celebrating Seniors Week.

Tweed Seniors Committee president Vic Crowley said the festival was an important event on the Tweed calendar, with more than 30% of residents aged 60 years or older.

"We have the largest number of seniors of any Local Government area in NSW outside of Port Macquarie/ Hastings," he said.

"But we have 12,000 more people, so 2000 more seniors. Lots of people retire to the area, so we have possibly the largest seniors festival in NSW."

Events included morning teas, heritage talks and more.