GM: Tweed's character shines through in tough times

Nikki Todd | 4th Apr 2017 2:02 PM
Murwillumbah Rugby Union player Sean Dell joins the Mud Army to assist fellow Tumbulgum resident Michael Rossall whose property was flooded after Thursday night's heavy rain caused the Tweed River to break its banks.
Murwillumbah Rugby Union player Sean Dell joins the Mud Army to assist fellow Tumbulgum resident Michael Rossall whose property was flooded after Thursday night's heavy rain caused the Tweed River to break its banks. SCOTT POWICK

TWEED Shire Council general manager Troy Green has praised the character of the community, as it works to overcome the disasterous floods.

In a message to residents, Mr Green, who has tirelessly led council's response to the emergency situation, pays homage to residents and staff in a message via council's Tweed Link newsletter.

Mr Green - who has been the voice of the Tweed over recent days particularly over the weekend as residents scrambled for information on the extent of the disaster - has been widely praised on social media for showing strong leadership.

His message is printed here in full.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne joins Tweed Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling, Council Director Engineering, David Oxenham and Council General Manager, Troy Green on a flight to view the Tweed devastation from the air on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Tweed Mayor Katie Milne joins Tweed Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling, Council Director Engineering, David Oxenham and Council General Manager, Troy Green on a flight to view the Tweed devastation from the air on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Tweed Shire Council

Flood hardship shows Tweed community character - General Manager's message:

Hard times don't build character; they reveal it, and the response from the Tweed community to the flood disaster has revealed so much about the selfless nature of our local residents and the pride that underpins our community life.

On behalf of the elected Councillors and the entire Council team I extend our very best wishes to everyone in our community and beyond whose lives have been affected by the floods.

Council has been overwhelmed with offers of support from individuals, businesses, our neighbouring shires and further afield. To bring that support from across the country and even internationally together, we have established a Tweed Shire Council - Mayor Appeal Fund.

The tax deductible appeal provides an opportunity for the public and the business community to contribute financially to support local families and recovery initiatives.

As we continue the clean-up, I would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to SES, fire and rescue, police and RFS personnel and all the volunteers - as well as our Council staff - who have worked day and night to assist community members and restore services over the past week.

This week's Tweed Link was going to be a milestone celebration of 1000 editions of Council's publication; instead we are a community in shock over an event that has created its own piece of unwanted history.

We're all still coming to terms with the scale of the damage that has been done and the amount of work ahead of us.

I'll never forget the images I saw and the stories I heard when assessing the damage from the air and on the ground over the past week. Visiting South Murwillumbah I saw the physical and personal toll of the flood waters.

What will also stick with me are the hundreds of stories of community members putting their own interests aside to help neighbours or even complete strangers.

I've heard stories of people taking in families who've lost the lot, of random groups turning up to help shovel mud and even some locals going above and beyond to get through to the pound to feed animals cut off by flood water.

As a Council we are doing all we can to help get local residents and businesses back on their feet. Our priorities are roads, water, sewer and waste services and connecting people with the supports that are available.

This is difficult work, especially considering the enormous equipment losses Council has suffered with some 90% of our fleet being lost or damaged.

A white pantec truck is smashed to pieces under the railway culvert at Green Hills on the Tweed Valley Way at Green Hills after heavy flooding washed around 25 cars off the road surface during Thursday night&#39;s rain deluge.
A white pantec truck is smashed to pieces under the railway culvert at Green Hills on the Tweed Valley Way at Green Hills after heavy flooding washed around 25 cars off the road surface during Thursday night's rain deluge. SCOTT POWICK

Along with many of our neighbouring shires, the Tweed has been declared a Natural Disaster Zone which means State and Commonwealth disaster assistance will be available under Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements which includes:

. Help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged

. Support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets

. Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations

. Freight subsidies for primary producers; and

. Grants to non-profit organisations.

The hard work of the clean-up has only just begun, as a Council we thank you for your patience and your support for your community.

- Troy Green - General Manager Tweed Shire Council

An aerial view of some of the flooding in Murwillumbah, taken on April 1, 2017.
An aerial view of some of the flooding in Murwillumbah, taken on April 1, 2017. Tweed Shire Council
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cyclone debbie tweed flood tweed shire council tweeed general manager troy green

