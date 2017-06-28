God help the prayer: Push to end Christian tradition

STANDING TOGETHER: Andrew Bennett and David Norris are calling for prayers to represent all faiths in the Tweed, not just Christian.

THE axe could fall on the prayer given before Tweed Council meetings due to claims it excludes those of non-Christian faith.

The prayer's place was recently questioned at a council meeting but it was retained along with an Aboriginal acknowledgment of country.

But some members of the community are continuing to debate whether it remains appropriate, including Murwillumbah resident Andrew Bennett who is asking Mayor Katie Milne to raise a motion on July 6 to prompt a vote on its future.

"If you're going to have a Christian prayer then why not be totally inclusive and include all of society and not just the Christian side of society?” he said.

"I'm not bagging religion, I just want it to be fair. What council does is isolate people by having a Christian prayer.”

Pottsville resident David Norris would also like to see a more inclusive process and claimed the prayer made non-Christians "uncomfortable”.

"I go along to a lot of council meetings and sit in the gallery and notice there's a lot of people that look pretty uncomfortable in prayer time because they don't stand or take part in it,” he said.

"I started thinking about it and how it is a Christian prayer that's read out every meeting when there's lots of people who aren't Christian in the community.

"(As) the council is representative of the whole community, and, after speaking to Andrew about it, we thought we would approach the council to see if we could get the procedures changed so they're more inclusive.

"One thing we came up with was that maybe they have a period where people can reflect on their own spiritual or ethical beliefs.”

Former long-serving Tweed Mayor Max Boyd said he would like to see it remain.

"I take a lead out of our Commonwealth Government - they have a prayer at the beginning of every session of government and for all the years I was president or mayor I would invite different ministers to do a session and say a prayer,” he said. "In some way, I think it introduces a little decorum into the council. Sure, it doesn't resonate with everyone but others respect the role that a good Christian can play in the community.”

He said no complaints were made during his 44 years in council.