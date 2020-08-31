Menu
Coffs Harbour City Councillor John Arkan.
Council News

GoFundMe for Arkan’s legal costs fails to rake in the $

Janine Watson
31st Aug 2020 3:45 PM | Updated: 4:47 PM
A tongue-in-cheek GoFundMe page has been set up to cover John Arkan's legal costs.

The Coffs Harbour City Councillor is facing just over $130,000 in damages and court costs for selling blueberry plants he was not authorised to sell.

FULL STORY: Cr's blueberry bill grows to more than $130k

Keeping a close eye on the unfolding story is colourful Coffs character Phil Tripp.

After reading about his mounting legal costs in the Coffs Coast Advocate he thought it would be "amusing" to set up a fundraising page.

"And I have always been really curious to see what it would take to set up one of these and I did it in five minutes over lunch," Phil said.

He established it on Friday afternoon and as of Monday afternoon it's attracted zero donations.

"Most people think it's hilarious but there is a subtlety in sarcasm that some people don't get."

In addition to paying damages Cr Arkan has been directed to provide an affidavit to Mountain Blue Orchards outlining the number and location of plants, propagating material and fruit of the specific variety in his possession or control.

The case was over the Ridley 1111 plant variety known for its higher quality fruit and earlier availability than other varieties.

Orders have also been made to provide details of all the other parties these plants, propagating material and fruit was sold on to.

He was also ordered to deliver up for destruction to a representative from the company at his Woolgoolga, Palmer Road property, all plants, other propagating material and fruit currently in his possession.

Mountain Blue Orchards was granted access to the Palmer Road property to check the destruction orders had been complied with.

Cr Arkan has featured in the courts in the past for a number of traffic matters.

blueberries coffs harbour city council court costs cr john arkan mountain blue orchards
