'GoFundMe' for victim of Murwillumbah stabbing

HELP NEEDED: A GoFundMe has been set up for stabbing victim Charlie Larter's family.

THE son of a man killed in a frenzied stabbing attack at Murwillumbah has now been discharged from hospital.

Charlie Larter, 46, was allegedly stabbed to death trying to protect his son, Zack who was also stabbed, following a wild brawl at Knox Park about 12.30pm on June 6.

The Gold Coast University Hospital confirmed on Wednesday, Zack Larter, 18, had now been discharged.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family following the attack and, as of Thursday, had raised almost $4000.

"Charlie Larter was a man with a big heart, a great sense of humour, and a love for his family that had no end,” it said.

"He lost his life in tragic circumstances celebrating his 46th birthday with his family. He has left behind a loving wife, son and (three) daughters. No words can express what they have already been through and the difficult times ahead they will have to endure.

"For his families (sic) future, purely voluntary and a suggestion to all those who have been asking or wanting to offer love and support, any donations would be greatly appreciated.”

James Paul Alderton, 22, remains in custody after he was charged with murder.