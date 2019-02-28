Goggleboxers roast ‘s**t’ new Aussie drama

IT'S the newest Australian drama on offer with an impressive cast and fail-safe storyline, but Bad Mothers has not impressed the cast of Gogglebox.

The Channel 9 show follows five women living in an affluent part of Melbourne, whose children all attend the same primary school.

It also marks the return of controversial actor Melissa George to Aussie TV, and has managed to pull decent ratings for its first two episodes.

But while it's proving a decent commercial success, it's certainly not gaining a good reception among the armchair critics on Foxtel's Gogglebox, which airs on Wednesday nights.

“This is a s**t show”. Picture: Foxtel

The second episode, which aired on Monday night at 9pm, drew a crowd of 644,000, up from the first episode which was 642,000, which are solid numbers for the timeslot.

George plays charity queen and mother's group leader Charlotte, who is murdered in the very first episode after being outed having an affair with the husband of her best friend, Sarah (Tess Haubrich).

And while the storyline sounds juicy - a little similar to HBO's Big Little Lies - the acting was dubbed "shocking" by the Goggleboxers.

"This is good acting isn't it, yep, very very good," Di quipped, before adding, "God this is so, so bad".

Mick and Di, clearly thrilled with the show. Picture: Foxtel

Anastasia yelled at the TV: "Have you ever thought of not being on TV because you're a s**t actress?"

There was a bizarre scene where Sarah found out about Charlotte's affair with her husband Anton (Dan MacPherson). Her first thought was sabotage; which in her mind was smearing Charlotte's windscreen wipers in vegemite.

Then it cuts to Charlotte driving in her car, low key dancing to Kylie Minogue.

Sarah’s looking pretty happy for someone who just found out she’d been cheated on. Picture: Foxtel

"Who dances like that in the car?" Matt asked his family, The Daltons, while blunt best mates Adam and Symon said they "hope" she crashes her car and dies.

The episode ends with Charlotte being mysteriously murdered in her own home, but that wasn't enough to entice the Goggleboxers to watch again.

"It's a s**t show," Anastasia said, while Adam added: "Well that was another OK Australian drama".

They weren't alone. Social media users on Twitter were not impressed by the series either.