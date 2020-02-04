Going old school for Murwillumbah HS reunion

THE year was 1969.

A time when you could get a pie and mash from the Austral Cafe for school lunch for 50c.

Buses brought droves of students to Murwillumbah High School before they had the option of Tweed River or Kingscliff for secondary schooling and the rest walked or jumped on their bikes to get to school.

Teachers were still disciplining with the cane, there was no airconditioning in school and all you could see from the front gate of MHS off Riverview St was the A-Block building.

It was a time when Ken Burger, Paul McDonald and Gary Watson were in their last years of high school, in sixth form.

Gary Watson's high school picture fro the 1969 year book.

When the men, now in their late 60s started first form in 1964, 309 students donned the school tie and skirts.

Now 50 years on, an organising committee has assembled to bring back some of the fond memories from the class of '69 and their peers who left along the way.

Ken Burger's high school picture from the 1969 year book.

After tracking down former class mates online, through friends-of-friends and even the old phone book - the committee reached out to the Daily to help extend their reach to invite former students of that era.

Paul McDonald's high school picture from the 1969 year book

The reunion will be held at the Murwillumbah Services Memorial Club on February 19.

So far 97 students spread across the country have been found and confirmed they will be there - many travelling from interstate.

"To track down so many people is quite an achievement," Mr Watson said.

"One of the most sobering parts of this is finding out some people aren't here anymore, it makes you feel how lucky you are to still be here."

Contact the organisers at mhs.reunion@bigpond.com or phone Gary Watson on 0413 078 912 if you or anyone you know attended Murwillumbah High School as per the above.