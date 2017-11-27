Going out in style at St Joey's

STUNNING: Emily-Rose Green, Sage Shaw, Sarah Bondin and Brandy Baker. Catch our special formals publication next Saturday, December 2, featuring all of the Tweed schools.

STUNNING: Emily-Rose Green, Sage Shaw, Sarah Bondin and Brandy Baker. Catch our special formals publication next Saturday, December 2, featuring all of the Tweed schools. Melissa Belanic

THE stunning backdrop of Jack Evans Boat Harbour and the Tweed River greeted Year 12 students from St Joseph's College as they posed ahead of their end of school formal.

A red-carpet welcome awaited the Year 12 students recently as they made their way down to their venue at the picturesque university campus to the cheers of onlooking family and friends.

The event was one of a string of formals across the Tweed this month, with six of the region's high schools all enjoying their formals, including Mt St Patrick College, Pacific Coast, Kingscliff, St Joseph's and Banora Point high schools.

The formals mark the end of schooling for the Year 12 students, with HSC exams completed.

The Tweed Daily News will publish a special souvenir edition on Saturday, December 2, which will include a liftout featuring pictures taken at all the formals by our photographers.

To purchase a photo, go to www.tweeddailynews.com.au/photos/buy