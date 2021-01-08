Menu
WEATHER FORECAST: Overcast and showers across the Northern Rivers but next week will bring sunshine according to the BOM.
News

Going stir-crazy with the rain? Sorry, but more is coming

Alison Paterson
8th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
It seems like it’s been raining forever, but the Bureau of Meteorology says sunshine is definitely on the way.

Just not today.

So don’t put away your umbrella, but make sure you’ve got your sunblock and straw hat handy.

BOM meteorologist Helen Reid said the rain had been “almost too much of a good thing”.

“We are looking at sunshine becoming more a feature for the Northern Rivers, perhaps not on Monday, but probably for Tuesday,” she said.

“There is the possibility of a little bit of cloud at the start of next week but not continually overcast.”

Ms Reid said residents and visitors should be able to enjoy that much-desired dose of sunshine next week.

“The potential for sunscreen, hats and summer gear is good as we will have a much nicer change,” she said.

“It’s understandable we do go a bit stir-crazy when we miss the sunshine.

“But the ground may still be a bit soggy so keep your gumboots handy.”

Weekend weather ahead

A shower or two throughout the region.

Ballina – 26

Byron Bay – 25

Casino - 23

Evans Head – 26

Grafton – 25

Kyogle - 26

Lismore – 25

Murwillumbah – 26

Tweed Heads – 27

Yamba – 25.

