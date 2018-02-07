Gold Coast Airport hotel designs released

An artist's impression of the Gold Coast Airport Hotel.

THE community is invited to share its opinions on the the draft plans for the Gold Coast Airport hotel, released this week.

The Preliminary Draft Major Development Plan (PDMDP) of the on-site $50 million Rydges branded hotel features up to 200 rooms, meeting and conference facilities, a roof top bar, resort-style swimming pool and a restaurant.

GCA Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton said the major project would be a great asset for the airport, as works continue on its newest precinct.

"We wanted to develop an iconic hotel that improved convenience and amenity for passengers and visitors to the local region,” Ms Charlton said.

The hotel forms part of a broader property strategy underpinned by GCA's parent company Queensland Airports Limited (QAL).

QAL Executive General Manager Property and Infrastructure Carl Bruhn said the organisation had several projects underway on the southern Gold Coast and in northern New South Wales.

"Our long-term property strategy aims to develop land on airport and our external sites, to cater for growth over the next 20 years,” Mr Bruhn said.

"Master planning on both the former Border Park Raceway site and Wollemi Place is progressing and we are exploring the most suitable land uses.”

Developer and hotel operator John 'Foxy' Robinson, who is leading the airport hotel project, said the region will greatly benefit from the new hotel as it will attract more passengers to the airport.

"The hotel project at Gold Coast Airport is especially exciting because of its unique location,” Mr Robinson said.

"Although this is my first commercial investment on the Gold Coast I have built several airport hotels and accommodation venues, and I'm confident it will be the most successful airport related project I've developed to date.”

Public consultation for the project closes at 5pm on Friday, May 4.

The PDMDP will be available for viewing at www.goldcoastairport.com.au.