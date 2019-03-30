Menu
Plane spotters get the perfect shot at awarded Gold Coast Airport.
News

Gold Coast Airport is recognised globally

30th Mar 2019 12:00 PM

GOLD Coast Airport has been voted the Best Regional Airport in the Australia Pacific region for the fourth time in nine years at the Skytrax World Airport Awards in London.

The airport also won Best Service Staff in the Australia Pacific region at the awards which are based on 13.5 million passenger surveys conducted at more than 550 airports globally.

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton said the awards were a credit to the more than 2,200 people who worked in the airport precinct.

"What makes these awards so special is that we don't self-nominate - the awards are based on surveys by the travelling public,” she said.

"Leading into the 2018 Commonwealth Games, we placed a huge focus on enhancing the experience of our customers and providing the best possible first impression to our visitors from around Australia and the world. That focus has continued, and it is wonderful to see this recognised. That focus has continued and it is wonderful to see this recognised.”

Gold Coast Airport also claimed Best Regional Airport Australia/Pacific awards in 2011, 2015 and 2017.

