Gold Coast Airport named best regional airport in Australia

The entrance to Gold Coast Airport. Photo supplied by airport for repeated editorial use.

THE Gold Coast Airport has been named the best regional airport in the Australia and Pacific region for the third time.

Following a record 6.4 million passengers in 2016, the airport received the accolade at the Skytrax World Airport Awards in Amsterdam yesterday.

Gold Coast Airport chief operating officer Marion Charlton said it was a great honour for the airport to receive the award, which is based on customer feedback from almost 14 million airport survey questionnaires conducted across 550 airports internationally.

"This award is based on direct feedback from the travelling public, so it is the best barometer of our performance from a customer experience point of view,” Ms Charlton said.

"To be recognised at this level for the third time is a significant coup not only for us, but the entire airport community including our retailers, contractors and airline partners.

"Not only does this coveted award put our airport under the spotlight on the world stage, it will help boost the profile of the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales internationally ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.”

Gold Coast Airport COO Marion Charlton accepts the 2017 Best Regional Airport Asia/Pacific award from Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted in Amsterdam. Contributed

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said the Gold Coast Airport was creating a benchmark for the world airport industry.

"It demonstrates how Gold Coast Airport continues to improve standards of customer service to be recognised as the best regional airport in the Australia Pacific region, which covers a very competitive group of airports,” Mr Plaisted said.

Customer surveys for the 2017 awards evaluated traveller experiences across different airport service and product key performance indicators from check in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate.

Currently, the Gold Coast Airport working towards completing it's terminal redevelopment, which includes expansion of the terminal building and additional aircraft parking stands, due to be opened by 2019.