Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A deserted Gold Coast Airport on March 20.
A deserted Gold Coast Airport on March 20.
Business

Gold Coast Airport only open a few hours a day

Jodie Callcott
31st Mar 2020 5:11 PM | Updated: 5:17 PM

THE Gold Coast Airport terminal will be open for a reduced number of hours each day from tomorrow.

Gold Coast Airport COO Marion Charlton said the changes were in response to reduced airline flight schedules.

Ms Charlton said the terminal would be open for a few hours a day when flights were operating.

 

Gold Coast Airport COO Marion Charlton said the changes were in response to reduced airline flight schedules.
Gold Coast Airport COO Marion Charlton said the changes were in response to reduced airline flight schedules.

 

"The Gold Coast Airport terminal will return to normal when flights are reinstated," she said.

"We are working closely with our partners through this period as we guide our business through the challenges ahead.

"We would ask people to stay in contact with their airline regarding their travel plans."

The hours of operation for the runway and associated airfield operations will remain unchanged.

More Stories

gold coast airport reduced flights reduced hours twdbusiness twdnews
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Total confirmed virus cases in Tweed's health district

        Total confirmed virus cases in Tweed's health district

        News A new case of coronavirus confirmed in the Tweed's Local Health District last night has brought the region's total to 38.

        ‘We’re scared’: Kiwi sisters step up where PM won’t

        premium_icon ‘We’re scared’: Kiwi sisters step up where PM won’t

        News Sisters part of group helping stranded NZ’ers cut off from welfare

        'NOT ALONE': How a M'bah army vet changed his career path

        premium_icon 'NOT ALONE': How a M'bah army vet changed his career path

        News Nicholas Stanford followed in the footsteps of a family legacy

        Tweed rates freeze up for debate at council

        premium_icon Tweed rates freeze up for debate at council

        News Two motions to Tweed council suggest ways to ease pandemic’s burden