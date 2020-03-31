Gold Coast Airport only open a few hours a day

THE Gold Coast Airport terminal will be open for a reduced number of hours each day from tomorrow.

Gold Coast Airport COO Marion Charlton said the changes were in response to reduced airline flight schedules.

Ms Charlton said the terminal would be open for a few hours a day when flights were operating.

"The Gold Coast Airport terminal will return to normal when flights are reinstated," she said.

"We are working closely with our partners through this period as we guide our business through the challenges ahead.

"We would ask people to stay in contact with their airline regarding their travel plans."

The hours of operation for the runway and associated airfield operations will remain unchanged.