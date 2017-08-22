23°
News

Gold Coast Airport rejects concerns about ILS project

Aisling Brennan
| 22nd Aug 2017 10:22 AM
PLANS FOR ILS: Tweed Shire Council is calling for work to cease on the Instrument Landing System.
PLANS FOR ILS: Tweed Shire Council is calling for work to cease on the Instrument Landing System. Gold Coast Airport

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GOLD Coast Airport has rejected claims earthworks for the installation of the Instrument Landing System had been conducted outside of the approved construction footprint.

On Monday, Tweed Shire Council voted to write to the Federal and State Governments seeking an immediate investigation into the alleged damaging earthworks carried out 450m from the end of Runway 14, 150m more than what is stated in the ILS Major Development Plan.

Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry told the Tweed Daily News on Monday council was concerned the extra 150m of earthworks on NSW Crown Reserve was the exact same section of land that was in the original proposal for a runway extension.

GCA COO Marion Charlton said incorrect claims had been made about work being carried out on the NSW Crown Reserve, beyond the approved footprint.

Ms Charlton also rejected claims that the ILS project is related to a runway extension, since Gold Coast Airport is not planning to extend the runway.

But Mayor Katie Milne said the current earthworks does appear to have a "very similar footprint” similar footprint to the original runway extension proposal.

"The airport has had a significant environmental impact with the expansion activity that they have been undergoing,” Cr Milne said.

"We've asked (the Federal and State Governments) to treat it as a matter of priority.

"It's very unclear who's got compliance authority for the issue as council certainly doesn't have it.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  gold coast airport ils tweed shire council

Council's concerns about Gold Coast Airport up in the air

Council's concerns about Gold Coast Airport up in the air

The rescission motion was lodged by Crs Polgase, Allsop and Owen.

Truck rolls over at North Tumbulgum

Emergency services have been called to a truck crash in North Tumbulgum.

Emergency services have been called to a truck crash

Water restrictions remain in place for Tweed

Water restrictions put in place for Tweed.

Salt water found in Bray Park Weir.

Police charge man over pub fight, target drink drivers

Police have been kept busy in the past week on the Tweed.

Pub assault charges and drink-driving blitz

Local Partners

'Vote yes for our human rights': Fingal couple says equality should be non-issue

Fingal Head couple urges residents to support marriage equality in upcoming postal survey

Federal grant to improve Tweed roads

Seven Tweed shire roads will be improved via works funded by grants.

Tweed roads set for makeover

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

The Project will now be on six nights a week

CHANNEL Ten’s Logie winning news and entertainment program The Project is expanding with a special Sunday night edition and a new host.

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

Witherspoon’s career has never looked better but that didn’t stop people declaring her a “has-been”.

Reese on the ‘brutal’ article that called her a has-been at 36.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

This Home Will Make You Smile

7 Gladioli Avenue, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $920,000 ...

Set within a prestigious and tightly held enclave of Terranora you could be fooled for thinking you have stumbled into your own country haven. The open floor...

Expansive Family Home with Stunning Views

661 Terranora Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 26TH 11:00 - 11:30AM This large home is the perfect base for family, extended family and friends to be entertained...

ENTIRE BLOCK OF 5 X 2 BEDROOM UNITS IN THE HEART OF RAINBOW BAY

50 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

House 10 5 4 $1,849,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 2017 AT 1:00 - 1:30PM Exciting opportunity for you to secure your own piece of Rainbow Bay. Rare offering consisting of 5...

Great Development Block in a Prime Coolangatta Location

134 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 6 2 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Occupying a sought after beachside location, this property is being offered to the market for...

Put this one on your shopping list!

1/155A Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $249,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 10:00 - 10:30AM This unit is currently tenanted at $290 per week and is conveniently located to transport and...

Rare Lifestyle Opportunity

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 $1,295,000

Forget the over-inflated prices of Hedges Avenue, Mermaid Beach, this peaceful style abode, located in the exclusive enclave of Fingal Head, is much better value!

RARE GROUND FLOOR - RAINBOW BAY

2/7 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

House 2 1 1 $549,000

OPEN FOR INSEPCTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 2017 12:00 - 12:30PM This ground floor apartment is located in a solid brick block of only 8 apartments is now ready for...

SECURE FREE STANDING TOWN HOME WITH OUTSTANDING VIEWS

2/4 Second Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 2 1 Asking Price...

Single lock up garage with internal access, plus an additional on-site car park space. Enjoy stunning views from just about every room, located at the end of a...

Restored Home on Coolangatta Hill with Stunning Ocean and Skyline Views

83 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 2 1 $895,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS FRIDAY AUGUST 25TH 4:30 - 5:00PM Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a prime parcel of land high on Coolangatta hill. A...

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 22ND 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause