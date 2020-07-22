Gold Coast club’s blunt post about guests’ fashion

THE Komune Beach Club have had enough of turning men away from the Coolangatta venue, so it's provided a clear outline for guests to follow.

A list of clothes not permitted was outlined in a post on the club's Facebook pages.

"A reminder to our weekend guests at Komune Beach Club. We have to strictly comply with our COVID safe plan," the post said.

"For further clarity on this policy and to avoid disappointment please see below a guide of what clothing will be allowed for males and what will not be allowed.

"As a general rule caps, hoodies, Nike and Adidas shorts t shirts, Nike runners and bum bags and tennis instructors straight from the court are not allowed and patrons turning up in these clothes will not be permitted even if they remove the un approved attire."

The post finished off with a cheeky plug for another local business.

"We can recommend our friends at General Pants Robina who will be happy to assist sorting your wardrobe out for next weekend," the post said.

