Gold Coast couple stunned by monster croc

A Gold Coast couple were impressed by this 5m croc they saw while fishing on the Mary River. Picture: KELLY MCCANN

A GOLD Coast couple got a frightening surprise on the Mary River in the NT after coming face-to-face with a monster crocodile while on a three day fishing trip.

Fishing guide Simon Stenberg snapped a photo of the beast that he estimated at more than five metres, but said the sheer weight and size made it menacing.

"It was a big croc," he said. "It was much bigger than what I've seen in seven or eight years at least. We see a lot of big crocs but this thing had a massive girth and weight. It had this fat neck that sort of hung out a metre - it was ridiculous."

Mr Stenberg said he and the couple left the area after getting closer and seeing the giant croc stretch its jaw. When they came back past the area, he notified some men in small boats who had happened into the vicinity.

"I let them know there was a really big crocodile in the area and they hadn't seen it," he said.

The croc reminded Mr Stenberg of one he had seen seven years earlier in Corroboree.

"It might have been the same one that visited Corroboree about seven years ago, it's all connected in the same system," he said.

The Gold Coast couple was fascinated by the monster croc, Mr Stenberg said, adding it was certainly a highlight of their holiday.

"We caught a couple of nice fish but they liked seeing the big croc for sure," he said.