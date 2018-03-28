Menu
Login
Prawns a plenty aboard C-Rainger as Donna King puts out more prawns to be bought fresh from the trawler at The Spit in time for Easter. Picture Glenn Hampson
Prawns a plenty aboard C-Rainger as Donna King puts out more prawns to be bought fresh from the trawler at The Spit in time for Easter. Picture Glenn Hampson
News

This is why prawns will cost you $40 per kg

by Nicholas McElroy
28th Mar 2018 8:05 AM

FISHING boats and prawn trawlers will be labouring through some pretty "ordinary" conditions offshore to keep up with demand ahead of Good Friday - the second busiest date on the calendar for seafood.

"The rush has already started. We've had people calling in and today it should pick right up," said Tasman Star Seafoods co-owner Peter Duncombe.

BEST SEAFOOD PLATTERS ON COAST

Like C-Rainger crew member Donna King and other commercial anglers at the Gold Coast Fishermens Co-Operative and south of the Queensland border, Mr Duncombe's sons would be fishing through the night.

Donna King with plenty of prawns. Picture Glenn Hampson
Donna King with plenty of prawns. Picture Glenn Hampson

"It's looking a bit ordinary offshore at the moment but my sons were out working last night," he said.

Mr Duncombe said wild-caught fish were difficult to come by due to heavy weather in North Queensland, which had hampered supply.

PRAWN PRICES SKYROCKET ON COAST

Tasman Star Seafoods is selling large king prawns for $38.90 per kilogram, snapper fillets for $46.90 per kilogram, salmon for $36.99 per kilogram and Barramundi for $39.99 per kilogram.

"We've got our trawlers out there, but wild-caught fish is a little tight at the moment, mainly due to all the weather up north," he said.

He said Good Friday was easier to supply rather than the massive demand for crustaceans in the lead-up to Christmas.

"Cooked prawns are always popular, but people are also after snapper, salmon, barramundi and red emperor over Good Friday," he said.

Brissie sand ready for beach volleyball court ahead of Games

Brissie sand ready for beach volleyball court ahead of Games

News Organisers are ready for the beach volleyball competition to begin at Coolangatta.

With second record, Leon Bridges is onto a good thing

With second record, Leon Bridges is onto a good thing

News At the peak of his powers, Leon Bridges can do anything

MAGPIES TURMOIL: Coach walks out on Lower Clarence

MAGPIES TURMOIL: Coach walks out on Lower Clarence

Rugby League EVAN Cochrane has parted ways with the Lower Clarence Magpies.

Naomi vows to continue the fight for baby Kyran

Naomi vows to continue the fight for baby Kyran

News Death to be used as new case study

Local Partners