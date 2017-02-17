Gold Coast highway reopened after truck rollover

POLICE have reopened all southbound lanes of the Gold Coast Highway following an earlier truck rollover.

One of the northbound lanes of the highway, north of Tallebdugera Creek, has also reopened to traffic.

TRAFFIC a Truck has rolled on the North Bound Lane of the Gold Coast Highway at Tallebudgera.

No-one has been injured. both lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/eCUpWEpZj7 — ABC Gold Coast (@abcgoldcoast) February 14, 2017

EARLIER ... All north and southbound lanes on the Gold Coast Highway are closed to traffic after a truck rolled over earlier this morning.

Emergency crews are on scene trying to clean up the mess, which occurred around 2.45am.

Police have closed both north and southbound lanes on the Gold Coast Highway north of Tallebudgera Creek.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Police are hoping to have the highway opened back up to traffic within the next hour or two.