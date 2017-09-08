Gold Coast to host Logies in 2018

The 2018 Logies will be hosted on the Gold Coast.

THE worst kept secret in Australian TV will be revealed this morning - the Gold Coast will become the new home of The Logies in 2018.

Channel 9 will confirm the news when its Today show broadcasts live from Sea World's Dolphin Cove today.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will join TV Week editor Emma Nolan and Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate at Sea World about 8am for what's been billed as "an important announcement regarding the TV Week Logie Awards".

The ceremony will be held at The Star Gold Coast, which showed off its credentials as a live broadcast venue when it hosted Foxtel's CMC Awards in March.

The ceremony will most likely be held in May to allow the city time to return to normal following the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April.

Today's announcement follows Today co-host Karl Stefanovic's on-air rant earlier in the week during which he threatened to boycott the Logies if the awards were no longer staged in Melbourne.

Stefanovic called the Victorian Government's decision to withdraw its $1 million annual financial support for the event "disgusting".

"This is a joke of giant proportions," he said on Monday.

"This is disgusting and I will be boycotting the Logies until they're back in Melbourne at Crown Casino."

While the event has been held in Sydney on a handful of occasions, Melbourne has been its traditional home since the first ceremony in 1959.