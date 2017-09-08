21°
Entertainment

Gold Coast to host Logies in 2018

The 2018 Logies will be hosted on the Gold Coast.
The 2018 Logies will be hosted on the Gold Coast.
by Suzanne Simonot, Gold Coast Bulletin

THE worst kept secret in Australian TV will be revealed this morning - the Gold Coast will become the new home of The Logies in 2018.

Channel 9 will confirm the news when its Today show broadcasts live from Sea World's Dolphin Cove today.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will join TV Week editor Emma Nolan and Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate at Sea World about 8am for what's been billed as "an important announcement regarding the TV Week Logie Awards".

The ceremony will be held at The Star Gold Coast, which showed off its credentials as a live broadcast venue when it hosted Foxtel's CMC Awards in March.

The ceremony will most likely be held in May to allow the city time to return to normal following the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April.

Today's announcement follows Today co-host Karl Stefanovic's on-air rant earlier in the week during which he threatened to boycott the Logies if the awards were no longer staged in Melbourne.

Stefanovic called the Victorian Government's decision to withdraw its $1 million annual financial support for the event "disgusting".

"This is a joke of giant proportions," he said on Monday.

"This is disgusting and I will be boycotting the Logies until they're back in Melbourne at Crown Casino."

While the event has been held in Sydney on a handful of occasions, Melbourne has been its traditional home since the first ceremony in 1959.

Related Items

Topics:  entertainment gold coast logies television

News Corp Australia
Support is here to cope with ADHD

Support is here to cope with ADHD

Murwillumbah families dealing with ADHD can access more support.

Murwillumbah Chamber wins top award

Murwillumbah Chamber of Commerce board members Skye Swift, Helen Stubbin, Ilze Jaunberzins and Karissa Ball.

Murwillumbah Chamber of Commerce come out on top.

Tweed radio station marks big milestone

CELEBRATON TIME: Tweed Coast Radio 97 is celebrating its 80 year birthday.

The broadcasting industry has changed a lot in eight decades

Dean Mercer's widow in funeral tribute after tragic death

The crowds at Dean Mercer's funeral. Photo: Mike Batterham

"Dean and Reen - it sounded perfect ... and it was perfect.''

Local Partners

Supercars, Xbox One in search for Australia's fastest gamers

SUPERCARS is today launching a national e-Sports competition with a challenge leading into this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Why Chris Hemsworth is twitching in latest role

Chris Hemsworth's body has started to act very strangely

TV celebrity chefs forced out of kitchen and into court

David Vu with his lawyer Robert Daoud after appearing in court today.

Two high-profile Australian celebrity chefs have faced court today.

Schoolboy George's first day with Prince William by his side

Prince George arrives with the Duke of Cambridge for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, Britain, 07 September 2017. EPA/STR

Prince George's mother Kate was too ill to attend.

One Direction star Niall Horan locks down three arena concerts in Australia

Niall Horan is headed Down Under.

Niall Horan is set to break hearts across the country next June.

The Bachelor recap: 'You're just after fame, really'

“Do you love each other?” a voice asks.

Pharma Bro puts one-off Wu Tang album on ebay, bids at $1m

Martin Shrkreli appears to be selling the Wu-Tang Clan album on eBay eBay/screengrab

"This is the one and only Wu-Tang clan album.