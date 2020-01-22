Tweed lawn bowls juniors get to shine on state stage

QUEENSLAND Junior State Championships commenced on Sunday at North Toowoomba with the open fours competition.

Helensvale's Corey Marshall and Kawana's Caysee Wilson have joined forces with last year's defending champions Kane Nelson and Nick Cahill, advancing to the final after three dominant victories.

They will take on Tweed Head's Premier League players Kira Bourke and Jake Rynne who teamed up with Ty Jesberg and John Hammond to record four strong wins.

Helensvale's Sophie Kiepe and Sophie Allan missed out winning their section by the barest of margins, losing by one shot in the last round.

Tweed's Kira Bourke in action during the Junior State Titles in Toowoomba. Please credit Bowls QLD

The open under-18 and under-15 pairs sectional play and post section rounds were completed yesterday with the semi-finals and finals being played this morning.

Defending 18s champions Bourke and Rynne have advanced to the semis while Marshall has teamed up with defending 15s champion Syarra Blain and are through to tomorrow's 15s semi.

The fours final will be played this afternoon following the pairs finals.

Open triples will be tomorrow and then the carnival will finish with under-18 and 15 boys and girls singles on Thursday and Friday.

Finals of each event will be live-streamed on Bowls Queensland Facebook page.

Helensvale's Corey Marshall in action at the Junior State Titles. Please credit Bowls QLD

■ FOLLOWING last Friday night's heavy downpour of rain, Round 3 of Premier League Queensland was packed full of exciting finishes. In the match of the round, state men's pennant champions Tweed Heads Ospreys defeated Helensvale Hawks by one shot thanks to a big win from Wayne Turley's rink of Kira Bourke, Clinton Bailey and Peter Taylor.

Burleigh Hammers fell agonisingly close to Enoggera Eagles losing by one shot, even though they claimed two rink wins. Enoggera are now the only undefeated team after three rounds; six teams all sit on two wins with the Hawks holding onto second thanks to seven rink wins while the Hammers are not far behind in third.

Broadbeach Bulls dominated Hamilton Power to win by 15 shots on two rinks.

Their reserve grade side are the only undefeated team and on top of their ladder.

Three skips remain undefeated at the top of the skips list with Helensvale's Aron Sherriff +42, Matthew Lucas +21 and Burleigh's Gary Pearson +18.

In other games, Algester All Stars defeated Kawana Thunder by six, Pine Rivers Pirates defeated Victoria Point Magpies by five and Belmont Blaze overcame North Toowoomba Bushrangers by 24.

No matches will be this week due to Australia Day.