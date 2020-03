Traffic is backing up behind a crash on the M1

TRAFFIC is moving at a slow crawl after a car crash on the M1 in the city's south this morning.

It is understood a single black ute crashed at Burleigh, causing damage to the front of the vehicle.

Queensland Traffic have reported one lane is blocked northbound towards Reedy Creek.

As of 8am, the M1 is heavily congested from Tugun up to Burleigh.

Delays are expected.

Police and paramedics did not have a record of the incident.