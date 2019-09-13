Gold Coast mum takes out coverted business award

Sam Cardone has been awarded the Queensland Mumpreneur Award. Picture: Supplied.

A GOLD Coast mother with an idea which is changing the way people travel has been recognised as Australia's finest mum in business.

Tugun's Sam Cardone, director of the world's number one selling travel pillow, Plane Pal, took home the coverted Queensland Mumpreneur Award, at the 10th Annual AusMumpreneur Awards.

Held in Melbourne last weekend, Mrs Cardone was recognised for her outstanding success in business, product development and innovation.

Her company Plane Pal designs a range of travel products, including the popular travel pillow.

Mrs Cardone said she was humbled to receive the award.

"I'm actually still in shock - the calibre of mums in all 30 judged categories are simply outstanding," she said.

"I'm so honoured to be part of such an elite line-up.

"I rarely struggle with motivation, as I'm so passionate about Plane Pal - but this has just etched it up about 1000 notches."

She said continuing to develop products to make travelling easier drives her each day to continue her company.

"Helping children travel comfortably, inevitably leads to more holidays and ultimately stronger family bonds.

"Winning this award just further validates the need for practical products to support parents. "Not only to keep children safe and happy - but also to preserve their parent's sanity."