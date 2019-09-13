Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Cardone has been awarded the Queensland Mumpreneur Award. Picture: Supplied.
Sam Cardone has been awarded the Queensland Mumpreneur Award. Picture: Supplied.
Business

Gold Coast mum takes out coverted business award

Michael Doyle
13th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast mother with an idea which is changing the way people travel has been recognised as Australia's finest mum in business.

Tugun's Sam Cardone, director of the world's number one selling travel pillow, Plane Pal, took home the coverted Queensland Mumpreneur Award, at the 10th Annual AusMumpreneur Awards.

Held in Melbourne last weekend, Mrs Cardone was recognised for her outstanding success in business, product development and innovation.

Her company Plane Pal designs a range of travel products, including the popular travel pillow.

Mrs Cardone said she was humbled to receive the award.

"I'm actually still in shock - the calibre of mums in all 30 judged categories are simply outstanding," she said.

"I'm so honoured to be part of such an elite line-up.

"I rarely struggle with motivation, as I'm so passionate about Plane Pal - but this has just etched it up about 1000 notches."

She said continuing to develop products to make travelling easier drives her each day to continue her company.

"Helping children travel comfortably, inevitably leads to more holidays and ultimately stronger family bonds.

"Winning this award just further validates the need for practical products to support parents. "Not only to keep children safe and happy - but also to preserve their parent's sanity."

business plane pal sam cardone travel pillow tugun tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Hanson demands changes to child support

    premium_icon Hanson demands changes to child support

    Politics Pauline Hanson wants an overhaul to Australia’s ‘broken’ child support system, demanding that overtime and money from a second job be quarantined.

    • 13th Sep 2019 4:56 AM
    Milne urges ‘emergency’ call for children’s sake

    premium_icon Milne urges ‘emergency’ call for children’s sake

    Council News For a council that is notorious for its political ideology and ethical bravado...

    Fire danger expected to rise over the weekend

    premium_icon Fire danger expected to rise over the weekend

    Environment Bushfires have raged across NSW and Queensland over several weeks, with northern...

    A leader in and out of the surf

    premium_icon A leader in and out of the surf

    Lifesaving The Cudgen Headland Surf Lifesaving Club member has been recognised for her years...