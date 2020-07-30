Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Queensland nurse gets COVID-19 in Melbourne

by Greg Stolz
30th Jul 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A GOLD Coast nurse sent to Victoria to help fight the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping the southern state has contracted the virus.

She was among almost 30 Queensland nurses who made a mercy dash to Melbourne earlier this month to help their Victorian counterparts.

The infected nurse is understood to be in quarantine in Melbourne, unable to return home.

The Queensland nurses were being accommodated in one-bedroom apartments to limit the risk of infections to themselves and the community.

 

 

They are spending their days performing COVID tests across the city, many in pop-up clinics, in full protective gear.

They were scheduled to finish their deployment on August 5 before spending two weeks in quarantine in Melbourne.

It's believed the nurse will return to Queensland on a State Government charter flight once she finishes quarantine.

 

 

Originally published as Gold Coast nurse gets COVID-19 in Melbourne

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 gold coast melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Retiree’s ‘car-azy’ invention

        premium_icon WATCH: Retiree’s ‘car-azy’ invention

        Motoring A rev head on and off land, the former Sea World professional water skier and Gold Coast local is out to sell his ‘Ridiculous’ invention.

        VIDEO: The horror find inside one in three Coast homes

        premium_icon VIDEO: The horror find inside one in three Coast homes

        News Aggressive new species of termite chewing its way through houses

        Six sex crimes that shook our region

        premium_icon Six sex crimes that shook our region

        Crime ONE man, who repeatedly attacked his own daughter, will spend up to 48 years behind...

        New development in bowlo armed robbery case

        premium_icon New development in bowlo armed robbery case

        News The three people who allegedly organised an armed robbery appeared