Woman, 51, found dead on suburban street

by ANDREW POTTS

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a woman on a quiet suburban street in the Gold Coast Hinterland overnight.

The woman's body was found with fatal injuries on the road at Arthur Payne Court around 11.15pm.

The 51-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police at a Worongary crime scene overnight after a woman was found dead.

A man - said to be the woman's ex-husband - was later found badly injured in a nearby street, media at the scene reported on Monday.

Police have established a crime scene and are treating the circumstances of her death as suspicious.

Investigations are continuing.

