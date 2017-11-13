Woman, 51, found dead on suburban street

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a woman on a quiet suburban street in the Gold Coast Hinterland overnight.
The woman's body was found with fatal injuries on the road at Arthur Payne Court around 11.15pm.
The 51-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
A man - said to be the woman's ex-husband - was later found badly injured in a nearby street, media at the scene reported on Monday.
Police have established a crime scene and are treating the circumstances of her death as suspicious.
Investigations are continuing.
#BREAKING: A woman has been found dead in the middle of a street on the Gold Coast. #9News pic.twitter.com/Q1e87XPPar— Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) November 12, 2017