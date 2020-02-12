Menu
Luxury real estate agent Penny-Filippini, who is banned from holding a licence, has had her appeal dismissed.
Business

Luxury real estate agent’s ban upheld

by ALISTER THOMSON
12th Feb 2020 2:29 PM
GOLD Coast luxury real estate agent Sarah Penney-Filippini has had her industry ban upheld for three years.

Penny-Filippini was banned in 2018 from working in the industry after allowing her mother to negotiate the sale of a property.

She ran Island Realty, which sells million-dollar homes including on the exclusive Sovereign Islands.

In 2018 she was ordered by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal to pay $3000 for failing to comply with trust account obligations and was banned from holding a real estate licence or salesperson certificate for three years.

Heather and Sarah Filippini.
The Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal found Penney-Filippini acted unprofessionally when she allowed her unlicensed mother, Heather Filippini, to interact with a potential purchaser and negotiate a sale of another home in 2012. Heather Filippini was permanently banned from operating as a real estate agent in 2009.

Last month the tribunal upheld the ban after an appeal from Penney-Filippini.

It also confirmed the $3000 fine and disqualification of Penney-Filippini from this month until early 2023.

Fair Trading executive Director Brian Bauer said agents who employed an unlicensed sales

person were not only unprofessional but contributed to a breakdown in consumer confidence

in the industry.

Banned real estate agent Sarah Penney-Filippini.
"By law, agents must conduct themselves and their businesses appropriately and always in

the best interests of their clients," Mr Bauer said.

"A licensed real estate agent employing someone they were well aware had been

disqualified from the industry is very concerning."

Penney-Filippini had previously been subject to disciplinary action for employing

her mother while unlicensed.

