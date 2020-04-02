A popular Gold Coast resort is throwing open its doors exclusively to health care workers so they can continue to work without fear of infecting their families with coronavirus.

Komune Resort at Coolangatta is offering up its 22 apartments to doctors, nurses and other health care workers in a bid to protect those on the coronavirus frontline.

Komune owner Tony Cannon said his resort was empty and a doctor friend had suggested the initiative.

Tony Cannon will open the doors to Komune Resort to healthcare workers.

"We're only a few minutes from Tweed Hospital and there are quite a few medical clinics in the area," he said.

"The numbers (of coronavirus cases) are increasing and my doctor mate mentioned that many health care workers are petrified of passing on the virus to their kids or partners.

"I've got staff sitting around wondering what to do so I thought we could do something to help."

Mr Cannon said he had sourced face masks and hospital-grade cleaning products to clean and disinfect the resort for health workers.

He plans to offer meal, cleaning and accommodation packages at special rates.

"It's also a nice location for them right opposite the beach," he said.

Komune was one of the first Queensland establishments to close its nightclub, bar and restaurant several weeks ago as the coronavirus crisis deepened.

"We just want to do whatever we can to beat this thing as soon as possible and save as many lives as possible," Mr Cannon said.

Originally published as Gold Coast resort opens doors to healthcare workers