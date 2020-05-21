Coast skipper fears he’s close to sinking

STRUGGLING to stay afloat and with no end in sight to Queensland border restrictions, Duffy Down Under Boat Hire owners Gordon and Nitsa Kerr are bracing for troubled waters.

Mr Kerr said of his Mariners Cove Marina, Main Beach, business: "If the borders don't open until September it will be a disaster, not only for us but many Gold Coast tourist operators. The fact that NSW is lifting its ban on regional travel from June 1 and we won't be able to capitalise on any interstate travellers or school holiday bookings is devastating," he said.

Duffy Boat Hire and Cruises owner Gordon Kerr. Picture Glenn Hampson

"Our business has essentially been closed since January because international tourists stopped coming back then because of COVID-19. We've had absolutely no income during this time but still plenty of outgoings to pay."

Mr Kerr said to add insult to injury, June and July was typically quieter for the business with customers down 70-80 per cent at that time even when state borders were open.

"Take that drop and combine it with the coronavirus environment and it's grim news. We haven't looked at getting a loan from the bank because that's just pushing a balloon further down the pipeline and we'll struggle to pay it back."

MORE NEWS

Gold Coast: One in ten jobs to be lost

New border plan announced

Border closure locking out 'our biggest clients'

Gordon Kerr is desperately trying to keep his business afloat as border restrictions remain in place in Queensland because of health advice given to the State Government. Picture Glenn Hampson

"The JobKeeper has been fantastic, but if they roll it back as they've suggested, that would be a disaster. It would make it very difficult for companies such as ours to survive at all.

"And even if the borders open in September, we aren't going to have people flooding across. As for the international market, which has been the absolute majority of our revenue, well they are at least a year away. We've got a long haul ahead."

Mentally it's a challenging time for the pair, who say they have poured their heart and soul into their small business which charters boats for 10 or offers vessels for self drive.

Duffy Boat Hire and Cruises owners Nitsa and Gordon Kerr haven’t had any income out of their business since January. Picture Glenn Hampson

Asked how they were holding up, Mr Kerr said: "It's one question that can make you cry.

"My wife and I are strong people but we don't know where to from here. Sadly tourism operators were the first ones to go and are likely to be the last ones to return to business as normal."

Mr Kerr encouraged Gold Coasters to throw their support behind small "mum and dad operators doing it tough because there's lots of us really struggling at the moment".

Nitsa and Gordon Kerr want locals to support their struggling business, that can carry up to 10 people either by charter or self drive. Picture Glenn Hampson

Duffy Down Under Boat Hire allows a maximum of 10 customers per boat, meeting the State Government's COVID-19 restrictions. Mr Kerr said his boats could be fully enclosed.

"Yesterday we took out a boat of former Virgin executives and we came across 20 dolphins in Surfers Paradise, it was just amazing," he said.

Originally published as Coast skipper fears he's close to sinking