The weather radar at 7am. Picture: BoM

AFTER sweltering through days of heat, a storm is currently lashing parts of the Gold Coast.

But experts say it could clear by mid morning.

Weatherzone meteorologist Jacob Cronje said the system was starting to move offshore.

"That whole weather system is moving offshore, it's associated with the low tracking into the Tasman Sea," he said.

A storm rolls in across the seaway. Picture: Amanda Maloney-Absolom

"It looks like the rain will clear by 11am and the Gold Coast is likely in for a sunny afternoon.

"But there will still be some clouds hanging around."