Menu
Login
News

Surfers still ‘s*** scared’ of Ballina

A 3m female white shark that was caught on a smart drum line at Ballina this year.
A 3m female white shark that was caught on a smart drum line at Ballina this year.
by Nicholas McElroy

A GOLD Coast surfing stalwart has hit out at a Senate inquiry which recommended shark nets be phased out in NSW and Queensland.

The inquiry claimed there was an "infinitesimal" chance of being mauled.

But Burleigh Boardrider Terry "Tappa" Teece told the Gold Coast Bulletin: "Tell that to the people of Ballina."

The region is still recovering after a spate of nine attacks in 18 months since the beginning in 2015 and almost daily sightings of monster sharks in the surf zone.

Mr Teece said he was "s*** scared" of surfing at Ballina along with many other Queensland and NSW surfers who have stopped driving to the wave-rich area on weekends.

A 2.4m male white shark that was caught on a smart drum line at Evans Head.
A 2.4m male white shark that was caught on a smart drum line at Evans Head.

Mr Teece said he felt the senate committee had been in favour of removing shark nets from the beginning.

"It's very tilted (toward protecting sharks) on that committee, it was almost like they had made up their mind from the start," Mr Teece said.

The report suggests removing shark nets - which have been a success on the Gold Coast since 1962 - and replacing them with SMART drum lines, which are designed not to be lethal to sharks.

In response Queensland fisheries minister Mark Furner said the Palaszczuk government remained steadfast in its support of the shark control program of nets and baited hooks off beaches.

Lighthouse Beach, Ballina sign. Picture: Jason O'Brien
Lighthouse Beach, Ballina sign. Picture: Jason O'Brien

Mr Furner said in a statement nets had "undoubtedly saved lives" with only one death off a Queensland netted beach in the past 55 years.

A spokeswoman for NSW fisheries minister Niall Blair said SMART drum lines complimented the state's netting program which has run through warmer months each year since the 1930s.

Drones detect Sharks at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina. Photo: Department of Primary industries.
Drones detect Sharks at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina. Photo: Department of Primary industries.

Mr Teece said shark nets should remain in place in Queensland.

"There's been no trouble in Queensland, when you look here (on the Gold Coast) what's the thing that stands out? It's the shark nets," Mr Teece said.

Related Items

Topics:  ballina editors picks sharks surfers

Teen returns positive breath test after police chase

Teen returns positive breath test after police chase

POLICE said the 17-year-old boys were in a stolen car and hit an unmarked police vehicle.

'Visual impairment is just something you learn to live with'

CONGRATULATIONS: Author and Guide Dogs Australia community advocate Bev Larsson has won the overall prize at this year's Tweed Shire Access and Inclusion Awards.

Tweed awards for making the place more inclusive

Seagrass discovery delays boardwalk restoration

Anchorage residents protesting the closure of the boardwalk in October 2016 due to safety concerns. More than a year later and they are still waiting for restorative work to start.

Anchorange Island boardwalk repairs remain on hold

Honesty restores faith in humankind

ACT OF KINDNESS: Kingscliff Shopping Centre operations manager John Miller presents some flowers to Chris Harding who returned a lost wallet found at the centre with $1000 in it.

Lost wallet returned to owner with $1000 still in it

Local Partners