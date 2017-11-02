Entertainment

Meet the girl who plays 11 instruments

by Emily Selleck

SURFERS Paradise prodigy Elliena Escott is on track to become the next John Williams.

The 14-year-old Trinity Lutheran College student, who plays 11 instruments, has her sights set on a career as a movie composer like Williams, who wrote the iconic Jaws, Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter scores.

"It all started in grade two when I joined the choir," she said.

"I started violin after that and joined concert band where I fell in love with trumpet, which is now my main instrument."

Along with the trumpet, violin and her voice (which is also an instrument), Ms Escott plays French horn, Guitar, Ukulele, Drums, Piano, Cello, Trombone and Saxophone.

"Once you know how to read music that's most of the hard work done," she said.

Elliena Escott, 14 from Surfers Paradise, plays 11 instruments including the trumpet, the French horn, guitar, drums, piano and saxophone. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Elliena Escott, 14 from Surfers Paradise, plays 11 instruments including the trumpet, the French horn, guitar, drums, piano and saxophone. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"People say that learning instruments is really hard work, but it isn't when it's what you love.

"One of the main reasons I decided to keep picking up instruments is because I'm really into orchestral composing and knowing how all the instruments work really helps me get my head around the score."

Ms Escott, who is also a talented songwriter, was scouted by producers on The Voice earlier in the year.

"They approached my mum and asked me to come audition, but you have to be 15," she said.

"I think going on the show would be good experience, and I'd like to meet the Madden brothers.

"I also busk in Surfers Paradise every second weekend where I play guitar and sing to help pay for my music lessons and everything."

Ms Escott was one of five young musicians chosen nationally to compose a song called 'Shine Together' which will be sung by thousands of school students all over the country tomorrow as part of Music Australia's 'Music: Count Us In' initiative.

