How much rain will hit the Coast today?

PACK the umbrella today because the rain is coming to the Coast.

The week's heaviest rain is forecast to fall throughout the day with showers and possible storms travelling over the region.

Meteorologist Brett Dutschke from Weatherzone said the most "intense" rain would land on the Coast around lunchtime, before conditions clear up in the late afternoon.

"It looks like it will be briefly heavy, most places are forecast to receive less than 5mm but there is the potential for more than 10mm in some areas," he said.

The heaviest falls are predicted near the Tweed border, including the hinterland.

Winds will also be at their strongest today and tomorrow, reaching 30kmh around the Gold Coast and higher offshore.

While the rain is expected to move north later in the day, Mr Dutschke said more wet weather is also likely for the rest of the week.

"Showers are a chance each day from now through to about Monday, most likely in the mornings and evenings, but nothing which will deliver a lot of rain, probably around 2mm," he said.

Around the Coast, temperatures will reach the mid-20s today with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a top of 26C for Nerang and Coolangatta.

Coomera is expected to reach 27C while Surfers Paradise and Robina have a predicted top temperature of 25C.