Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

ANDREW POTTS, Gold Coast Bulletin | 6th Jul 2017 7:32 AM

ONE of Surfers Paradise's long empty riverside blocks is set for a post-Commonwealth Games grand entrance to the party precinct.

Developers have filed plans to build River Terrace, a two-tower mixed-use complex rising 48 and 36 storeys respectively over the Nerang River, creating an "entrance statement" on the southern end of Surfers Paradise.

The project, put forward by Sydney based developer Sunnyland Group, will feature a total of 653 units across its two towers, with 440 for short term accommodation and 213 set aside for long-term or residential.

It is earmarked for an Enderley Ave site near the Isle of Capri bridge and would neighbour the already approved 103-storey Orion Towers project, set to become the southern hemisphere's tallest building.

Councillors received a major project notice yesterday and have welcomed the project.

Topics:  development gold coast high rise

