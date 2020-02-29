‘Gold for Mack’: World reacts as Sun fights back

As Sun Yang declares he will fight his eight-year doping ban, the rest of the world has its say on the groundbreaking verdict.

As Sun Yang declares he will fight his eight year doping ban handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Australian swimmers and the Australian Olympic Committee have their say on the verdict.

BANNED CHINESE DOPER SUN YANG

"This is unfair. I firmly believe in my innocence ... I will definitely appeal to let more people know the truth."

There is no evidence that Sun Yang is related to drugs — jayne (@chiang_jayne) February 28, 2020

He has no reason to cheat. Believe Sun Yang. ❤️ — Susanlu (@Susanlu09325085) February 28, 2020

AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

"The AOC respects the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport and confirms its commitment to protecting clean athletes and the integrity of sport."

Regardless of whether Sun Yang believed the BCA was not accredited, if he wasn't a #drugcheat why would he care what happened with his blood vial?



Well done @_mackhorton for standing up for yourself and your sport. #SunYang won't. — Luke Harringoat (@LukekHarrington) July 23, 2019

The Sun Yang news is brilliant for clean athletes in all sports. @Dunks_Scott you were and, still are, very much vindicated! — Bob Ballard (@bobballardsport) February 28, 2020

Kids, don't do drugs like Sun Yang, don't be cheats. Look up to real role models like Horton.👍 #Sunyang — Jamie (@Swarzey) February 28, 2020

AUSTRALIAN SPORTS ANTI-DOPING AUTHORITY

"ASADA welcomes the CAS decision as it restores faith in the anti-doping system. We hold our athletes to the highest possible standards and we expect that those standards are upheld globally."

AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING LEGEND IAN THORPE

"I definitely supported Mack's stance at the Olympics and I also felt that the sport should've done a better job in making sure there was never a situation where Mack had to stand up on the podium in the first place."

Haha, who’s the loser now Sun Yang ?

Take your time answering, you’ve got 8 years to think about it ! pic.twitter.com/0bSXDfRZ1i — The Oracle (@BigOtrivia) February 28, 2020

AUSTRALIAN HEAD SWIMMING COACH JACCO VERHAEREN

"Mack is a very focused athlete, he's not easily distracted and he won't be distracted by this either. He has dealt with situations like this before and never gets distracted so he won't be in this case."

AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC CHAMPION KYLE CHALMERS

"I am in full support of my teammate Mack … I support Mack and what Mack stands for."

BRITISH BREASTSTROKE CHAMPION ADAM PEATY

"Very good. For anyone that's been banned once, potentially it's a mistake. The odds are yeah - you could have taken any supplement or whatever. You're looking at it twice - you're a fool. I believe that you're disrespecting the sport, you're disrespecting yourself and you're disrespecting your country."

FORMER BRITISH OLYMPIC SWIMMER SHARRON DAVIES

"Are FINA fit to govern swimming after this cover up. Swimmers lost medals at last year's World champs that should be re issued & apologies given to Scott & Horton."