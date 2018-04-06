Gold is in Bill's sights

HEAD-ON: Tweed legend and five-time para triathlon world champion Bill Chaffey competes for gold today. Chaffey is already one of Australia's greatest ever triathletes, and a medal today would seal his legacy.

FIVE-time world champion Bill Chaffey will race for gold tomorrow (Saturday, April 7) in the Commonwealth Games paratriathlon in what could be the Tweed legend's international swansong.

Chaffey, 42, is a police officer in

the Tweed, and Police Superintendent Wayne Starling will be just one of

the many cheering on his good

friend.

"We'll all be rooting for Bill, not only as a sportsman but as a person,” Supt Starling said.

"He is an exceptional human being, an exceptional athlete and a great role model for all of us.

"I think we can all learn a lot from Bill.”

Three tasks stand between Chaffey and his crowning glory: a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run.

Tomorrow's paratriathlon is the first to be raced at the Commonwealth Games. The triathlon was introduced as a Commonwealth Games sport in 2002 at Manchester.

If Chaffey can win, it would add another accolade to a brilliant career launched on the Gold Coast in 2009, where he won his first world championship.

According to Chaffey, there would not be anywhere better to draw the curtain on his international career than in front of friends and family tomorrow.

"My first international competition was here in 2009 where I won my first world championship,” he told the Tweed Daily News in October last year.

"Hopefully I can have the same result in what may be my last international race.

"Here on the Gold Coast where so many of my friends and family will be watching, I am anxious, but very excited.”

Winning a medal would cap a meritorious career, and put to bed the lament of missing out on a podium place at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Chaffey has kept a low profile in the lead-up to the Games, allowing his form to do the talking.

He could be in the best shape of his life after winning February's ITU Paratriathlon World Cup in Devonport, Tasmania, in what was the perfect preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

Tomorrow's race begins and ends at the northern end of the Southport Broadwater Parklands, and the bike and run legs will head north.

The swim leg will start on the Broadwater with an anti-clockwise 750m course.

The bike leg will consist of four 5km laps of a course stretching from Southport to Biggera Waters, and the run leg will take competitors along two 2.5km laps between Southport and Labrador.

The event begins tomorrow morning at 9.30am.