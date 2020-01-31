Gold Stars set to face Mackay’s star Jillaroo

Mackay product Brittany Breayley (left) and Broncos teammate Ali Brigginshaw will play for Brothers Ipswich against the North Queensland Gold Stars in Round 1 of the QRL Women’s Premiership in March. Picture: Brett Costello

BRITTANY Breayley's Brothers Ipswich will host the North Queensland Gold Stars in Round 1 of the QRL Women's Premiership beginning mid-March.

Queensland Rugby League today released the eight-week fixture for the new statewide women's rugby league competition and all eyes will be on the competition opener at Blue Ribbon Motors Field in Ipswich.

Mackay product Breayley will lead SEQ powerhouse Brothers against the newly-formed Gold Stars side - nearly half of which comes from Mackay.

The Gold Stars, consisting of players from Cairns, Townsville and Mackay, will not play a home game until Round 4, when they host Eastern Suburbs at Barlow Park.

BB Print Stadium will host the Round 7 match between the Gold Stars and Central Queensland Capras on Saturday, April 25.

North Queensland Gold Stars Fixtures:

Round 1 - Saturday, March 14 (3pm) - Brothers Ipswich v NQ Gold Stars at Blue Ribbon Motors Field, Ipswich

Round 2 - Saturday, March 21 (2.30pm) - Burleigh Bears v NQ Gold Stars at Pizzey Park, Gold Coast

Round 3 - Saturday, March 28 (2.30pm) - Tweed Heads Seagulls v NQ Gold Stars at Piggabeen Sports Complex, Tweed Heads

Round 4 - Saturday, April 4 (3.30pm) - NQ Gold Stars v Eastern Suburbs Tigers at Barlow Park, Cairns

Round 5 TBA

Round 6 - Thursday, April 16 - (Noon) - NQ Gold Stars v West Brisbane Panthers at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Round 7 - Saturday, April 25 (4pm) - NQ Gold Stars v CQ Capras at BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Round 8 - Sunday, May 3 (11.30am) - Souths Logan Magpies v NQ Gold Stars at Davies Park, Brisbane

Finals Week 1 - Sunday, May 10 TBA

Grand Final - Sunday, May 17 at Langlands Park, Brisbane