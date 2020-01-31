Gold Stars set to face Mackay’s star Jillaroo
BRITTANY Breayley's Brothers Ipswich will host the North Queensland Gold Stars in Round 1 of the QRL Women's Premiership beginning mid-March.
Queensland Rugby League today released the eight-week fixture for the new statewide women's rugby league competition and all eyes will be on the competition opener at Blue Ribbon Motors Field in Ipswich.
Mackay product Breayley will lead SEQ powerhouse Brothers against the newly-formed Gold Stars side - nearly half of which comes from Mackay.
The Gold Stars, consisting of players from Cairns, Townsville and Mackay, will not play a home game until Round 4, when they host Eastern Suburbs at Barlow Park.
BB Print Stadium will host the Round 7 match between the Gold Stars and Central Queensland Capras on Saturday, April 25.
North Queensland Gold Stars Fixtures:
Round 1 - Saturday, March 14 (3pm) - Brothers Ipswich v NQ Gold Stars at Blue Ribbon Motors Field, Ipswich
Round 2 - Saturday, March 21 (2.30pm) - Burleigh Bears v NQ Gold Stars at Pizzey Park, Gold Coast
Round 3 - Saturday, March 28 (2.30pm) - Tweed Heads Seagulls v NQ Gold Stars at Piggabeen Sports Complex, Tweed Heads
Round 4 - Saturday, April 4 (3.30pm) - NQ Gold Stars v Eastern Suburbs Tigers at Barlow Park, Cairns
Round 5 TBA
Round 6 - Thursday, April 16 - (Noon) - NQ Gold Stars v West Brisbane Panthers at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville
Round 7 - Saturday, April 25 (4pm) - NQ Gold Stars v CQ Capras at BB Print Stadium, Mackay
Round 8 - Sunday, May 3 (11.30am) - Souths Logan Magpies v NQ Gold Stars at Davies Park, Brisbane
Finals Week 1 - Sunday, May 10 TBA
Grand Final - Sunday, May 17 at Langlands Park, Brisbane