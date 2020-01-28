ODDITIES: Phil's fuel pump is his childhood's Golden Fleece

Murwillumbah 'collector' and car dealer Phil Taylor with his latest 'pride and joy', an old Golden Fleece fuel bowser on display at Auto One. Photo" RICHARD MAMANDO

WHEN it comes to collecting odd items, there's few who can match Murwillumbah's Phil Taylor.

And he is proud to show off his latest item, an old Golden Fleece fuel bowser which arrived just before Christmas.

Growing up in a fuel station run by his parents - Taylor's Corner - Mr Taylor began pumping fuel at just eight years of age so the historic bowser has brought back childhood memories for the colourful character.

"I've been around cars and service stations for 62 years," Mr Taylor said.

"I was eight when I started and kept doing it for 16 years, eventually I took over from my parents."

Mr Taylor has initially sought to purchase the bowser from swap meet last year but a comedy of errors prevented it from arriving until last month.

"I'd put down a deposit but I lost the guy's brochure, didn't run into him again until a year later which was lucky," he said.

"He dropped it off just prior to Christmas. It's the best present I have ever gotten myself, it's like reliving my early days when I fell in love with cars.

"Back then, you got to learn about the different models, every car was different - it was working there that started my life in the car industry."

Mr Taylor has gone on to run the car rental and sale business, Taylor Made.

"I would pump it in gallons and pounds back then but had to make the shift when I was 16. It was all Golden Fleece."

Mr Taylor said he wanted his grandchildren to see the piece of history and has put the $3000 bowser on display at the local Auto One.