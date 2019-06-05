Golden glory for Tweed Heads Bowls

BOWLS: Members of the Tweed Heads Bowls Club have come away from the Queensland State Championships with four gold medals after a terrific tournament.

The event was held in Tweed's backyard on the Gold Coast, with medals coming in men's and women's competition.

In the men's triples Scott DeJongh, John Bain and Eric Johannes won gold and Scott was in a composite team in the fours that won gold.

The Tweed Heads women were successful in two events with Jessica Srisamruaybai, Claire Turley and Chloe Stewart defending their 2018 title, winning gold in the triples, while Chloe was successful in winning gold in the women's singles event.

Currently these players, along with several more members of Tweed Heads, are playing in the Australian Open which started on Saturday on the Gold Coast hoping to win more medals.

The Australian Open will continue through to Friday, June 14, followed by the Asia Pacific Games from Saturday, June 15, to Friday, June 28.