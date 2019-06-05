Menu
Login
Scott Dejongh and John Bain Eric Johannes (Paradise Point) with Chloe Stewart, Jessica Srisamruaybai and Claire Turley.
Scott Dejongh and John Bain Eric Johannes (Paradise Point) with Chloe Stewart, Jessica Srisamruaybai and Claire Turley. Contributed
Bowls

Golden glory for Tweed Heads Bowls

Michael Doyle
by
5th Jun 2019 11:00 AM

BOWLS: Members of the Tweed Heads Bowls Club have come away from the Queensland State Championships with four gold medals after a terrific tournament.

The event was held in Tweed's backyard on the Gold Coast, with medals coming in men's and women's competition.

In the men's triples Scott DeJongh, John Bain and Eric Johannes won gold and Scott was in a composite team in the fours that won gold.

The Tweed Heads women were successful in two events with Jessica Srisamruaybai, Claire Turley and Chloe Stewart defending their 2018 title, winning gold in the triples, while Chloe was successful in winning gold in the women's singles event.

Currently these players, along with several more members of Tweed Heads, are playing in the Australian Open which started on Saturday on the Gold Coast hoping to win more medals.

The Australian Open will continue through to Friday, June 14, followed by the Asia Pacific Games from Saturday, June 15, to Friday, June 28.

bowls queensland bowls state titles queensland bowls queensland state championships tweed heads bowls club
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Woman winched from Mount Warning

    Woman winched from Mount Warning

    News The 22-year-old was transported to hospital.

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:54 PM
    Tweed Domino's gears up for State of Origin

    Tweed Domino's gears up for State of Origin

    Food & Entertainment The store is preparing for its biggest night of the year.

    • 5th Jun 2019 11:37 AM
    Mayor announces new sustainability awards

    Mayor announces new sustainability awards

    Council News The announcement comes as part of World Environment Day.

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    News The interest rate cuts will be effective from July 1.