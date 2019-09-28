Former top Queensland bureaucrat's big pay day revealed

QUEENSLAND'S former under-treasurer Jim Murphy walked away with a golden handshake worth just under $300,000 when he departed the job last year, it can be revealed.

His $297,000 payout has finally been made public with the tabling of Queensland Treasury's annual report, more than a year after he left the job.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Mr Murphy's departure the role in August 2018 to return to NSW to be closer to his family and "take up new career opportunities".

He was replaced this year by Frankie Carroll, a trusted former DG to Deputy Premier Jackie Trad before she took on the treasury portfolio.

The payout was one of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of termination benefits revealed in a raft of annual reports.

Former under-treasurer Jim Murphy

State Development's former deputy-director general in charge of major projects also received a whopping $296,000 payout when the position was ditched following a departmental restructure.

The State's Hospital and Health Services shelled out a combined $685,000 in payouts to their former executives including former Metro South Hospital and Health Service CEO Stephen Ayre, whose $266,000 termination payment was also confirmed in the reports.

Two former bureaucrats from the Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships shared in $205,000 in payouts while the Gladstone Ports Corporation paid out $147,000 to its former commercial general manager and $13,000 in termination benefits to its former asset management and project services general manager.

Its former CEO Peter O'Sullivan, however, did not receive any extra cash after he was let go by the board.

The Office of the Governor's former chief financial officer received $122,000 in termination benefits while Unity Water paid out a combined $151,513 in termination benefits to two of its executives.

The reports also reveal the massive salaries being paid out to some bureaucrats.

Queensland Treasury Corporation CEO Philip Noble earned a whopping $1.289 million - including superannuation and other benefits last financial year, up from $1.226 million the year before. His deputy earned total package worth $1.093 million.