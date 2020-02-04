GOLDEN SANDS: Yamba go big at Surf Lifesaving Championships

SURF LIFESAVING:Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club has had another good outing at the NSW Country Championships, winning 31 medals in Cudgen last weekend.

Three Clarence Valley clubs travelled north for the annual event but it was Yamba that came up trumps to finish ninth on overall points.

Yamba director of surf sports Jim Dougherty was pleased with the club's efforts.

"We were pretty happy with how we went. We were about where we thought we'd be going into it," Dougherty said.

Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club member Kalani Ives (middle) after winning a gold medal in the under-15 female 2km beach run at the NSW Country Surf Lifesaving Championships.

"There were a few surprise wins and a few events that didn't go to plan but we were definitely up there among the medals."

Yamba's success was spread across all ages, the type of diversity that Dougherty said the club prides themselves on.

"Some of our older masters competitors certainly got a few good results, he said.

"Jane Lawrence, Bobbie Winger and Pete Rheinberger did a great job to get some medals."

But it was Jim's son and club president Joe Dougherty who stole the show to claim four gold medals.

"I was pleased to see him get a deserved reward. He was pretty dominant in the 40-49 age group," Jim said.

Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club Frenchman Clement Sarrazin after winning the open 2km beach run at the NSW Country Surf Lifesaving Championships in Cudgen.

Yamba's favourite French lifeguard Clement Sarrazin took out the club's only Open gold medal after winning the 2km Beach Run.

"Clement has done things like this in France before but it was good to see him win one on Australian soil," Jim said.

Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club member Felix Forbes comes out of the water at the NSW Country Surf Lifesaving Championships in Cudgen.

Leading the charge for the juniors were Felix Forbes and Kalani Ives who took out a gold medal each along with a number of silver medals.

"Felix had a really good race. He paddled really well and raced smartly," Jim said.

"I don't know how Kalani didn't get more gold medals. She got four silvers and was unlucky in a few events, but she's always a star."

Yamba Surf Lifesaving Club member Kalani Ives on her way to a gold medal in the under-15 female 2km beach run at the NSW Country Surf Lifesaving Championships.

Coming off the back of their 2019 surf boat success, Yamba were understrength but Jim said the reserve men's team were worthy silver medallists.

"We had a lot more crews there last year. We were a bit short due to injuries and job transfers but we were pleased with silver in reserve grade," he said.

Also taking part up north were Minnie Waters-Wooli and Red Rock-Corrindi Surf Lifesaving Clubs, with the former taking 17th overall on points thanks to a number of winners.

Morgen Parkin led the way for her club taking out a gold and a silver medal with Jack Lougher, Henry Derrick, Octavius Corcoran, Taj O'Mahoney and Shanae Crispin also among the top places.

Jim said the event was another great instalment as they looked forward to the North Coast branch titles later this month.

"The club was very happy with the performance of our members and all the water safety and club officials who helped out," he said.