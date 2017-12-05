Golden tunes return to Twin Towns this Friday

GOOD TIMES: Colleen Hewett will be on stage at Twin Towns on Friday as part of the fifth GO!! Show Gold tour.

SONGS of the golden era will be on stage at Twin Towns Services Club this Friday. Australian singer Colleen Hewett will be among those taking part in the group show, which is something of a reunion of 1960s household names.

Hewett will be joined on stage by Little Pattie, Ronnie Burns, Normie Rowe, Johnny Young, Tony Worsley, Mixtures, Lucky Starr and Doug Parkinson.

"We're going to really rip the place apart,” Hewett told the Tweed Daily News.

"We're all really looking forward to it.”

Hewett, who is still touring prolifically, said this was the fifth GO!! Show Gold tour she would be on board with. The show features stars of the '60s and '70s, all of whom are still actively performing today and brought together in a collaborative show that's not to be missed, Hewett said.

"There's a whole bunch of us people saw on TV in the '60s and '70s,” she said.

"We all just have such a good time and there are some people in the show for the first time.

"It's a great, great night of entertainment.” She said the show allowed the audience to step back into less-troubled times.

"You can just go back into this time when life was fun, before we had kids and mortgages,” she said.

With the majority of the artists involved now aged in their sixties, she urged anyone hoping to check them out to head along this week.

"Grab us now if you want to see is or you won't see us again until you get to the Pearly Gates,” she joked. "We lost Darryl Cotton and Ian Turpie. They'd been a very big part (of the industry).”

Hewett said each artist would have 15-20 minutes on stage, before all coming together for the show's finale, and it was always wonderful for the troupe to get together and intertwine their shared experience of the music scene in the 1960s.

The smiles on the punters' faces as they connected with the passion behind their music always made the show worthwhile, she said.

"It's just there's something more musical in those songs It's not just little old people up there with purple-dyed hair and false teeth,” she said.

"Everything old is new again. I've got a 29-year-old, he's also a musician and he doesn't listen to any of the new stuff. We were putting out bloody good stuff in the '60s and '70s.”

While the performers don't just sit around and dwell on times gone by, Hewett said the camaraderie of the group also made the show a blast.

"It's not like we all sit around and talk about the old times,” she said.

"We're still doing it and we do it because we love it. When you walk out and see the smiles on the audience's faces in a soldout show... there's nothing awful about that.”