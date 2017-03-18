Golf club swings big for sporting growth

Golf: Australia's next Adam Scott or Karrie Webb could very well be uncovered on the Tweed.

While the men's version of the game has long been a staple of world sport, the explosion of women's golf can't be understated, with the sport continuing its growth on the global stage.

To help grow and nurture the sport, Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club is calling for more players to become involved and will open its doors with a Come and Try Day.

Hosted by club professionals Ross Moodie and Julie Power, the day includes professional tuition, equipment and membership incentives.

An inclusive sport, Ms Power said golf was a great way to get active in a fun environment.

"I believe there are a lot of couples retiring on the Tweed Coast, and golf would be a great way for them to integrate into the community,” Power said.

"Especially as couples, but also a great way to make new friends if you're by yourself or new to the area.”

Ms Power said the club's facilities offered some of the best golfing conditions in the region, which would prove attractive to potential players.

"Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club has two beautiful championship courses, (which are) arguably the best courses in the area,” she said.

"Friendly staff and great facilities make it a popular club for members and visitors.”

The Come and Try Day will be held on Sunday, March 26 and is limited to 20 players, with a cost of $20 per person.

The club also holds ladies' classes on a Tuesday afternoon.