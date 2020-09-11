Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars in broad daylight.
Two people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars in broad daylight.
Crime

Golf clubs and metal bars used in wild public assault

by Kate Kyriacou
11th Sep 2020 3:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars outside a Fortitude Valley pet store.

Police were called to Doggett St in the Valley at 10.45am yesterday after two men allegedly ran across the road and smashed up a ute and assaulted its occupant.

Two men carrying golf clubs on a street in Doggett St, Fortitude Valley. Picture: Grant Kapernick
Two men carrying golf clubs on a street in Doggett St, Fortitude Valley. Picture: Grant Kapernick

A police spokesman said one of the men hit another man in the head with a metal pole, causing "contusions and lacerations to his forehead".

The investigation is ongoing but the attack is not believed to be random.

Police take the two men into custody. Picture: Grant Kapernick
Police take the two men into custody. Picture: Grant Kapernick

Two men were taken into custody but are yet to be charged.

"Two men are assisting police with their investigation," the spokesman said.

Originally published as Golf clubs, metal bars used in wild public assault

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How many COVID tests are being done in your postcode?

        Premium Content How many COVID tests are being done in your postcode?

        Health NEW data reveals just how many people are coming forward for testing in your area.

        ‘I don’t know why people keep doing it’

        Premium Content ‘I don’t know why people keep doing it’

        Crime A LOCAL Court magistrate has criticised the regularity of drink-driving offences...

        Do you know this man? Police call for help after theft

        Premium Content Do you know this man? Police call for help after theft

        Crime POLICE say the alleged theft targeted a Byron business.

        Man extradited to QLD to face charges over violent incidents

        Premium Content Man extradited to QLD to face charges over violent incidents

        News THE man will appear in court charged with offences in relation to serious assault...