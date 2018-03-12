Golf rivals produce thriller

CAPTAIN'S KNOCK: Ben Gazal came up big in the final match for Coolangatta Tweed Heads.

THERE is no other sport that cultivates rivalry quite like the game of golf. To wit: Niklaus vs Palmer, Norman vs Faldo, Woods vs Mickleson and Europe vs United Sates.

It's something about the delicate blend of skill and psychology, the unrelenting physical and mental stamina demanded over 18 holes to minimise all mistakes and maximise all opportunities, that makes the sport irresistible in its competitive theatre.

GRUDGE MATCH: Chris Bagley, Ben Austin and Matry Bouzaid prepare to take on Tweed Coolangatta. PHOTO: Richard Mamondo

In the Gold Coast District Golf Association, it's the rivalry between Coolangatta Tweed Heads/Emerald Lakes that has produced time and time again, and last Sunday's Open Pennant Round One clash was no different.

The Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club just got over the line against Emerald Lakes 4 & 3 at Burleigh Golf Club.

The two sides, who have featured against each other in five out of the last six pennant grand-finals, are powerhouses in the Gold Coast District Golf Association Open Pennant competition.

The match was all square at three games apiece during the round one pennant match-play, before it all came down to a nail-biting finish in the final game.

The deciding battle between the number threes of Ben Gazal (Coolangatta Tweed Heads) and Simon Teague (Emerald Lakes) went all the way to the 18th hole, finishing in front of the clubhouse and a large group of spectators.

Gazal, who held a one up lead on the 18th hole, finished with a par to tie the final hole and secure the 4 & 3 win for Coolangatta.

In other results, Sanctuary Cove defeated Surfers Paradise 5 & 2 and Southport defeated Arundel Hills 5 & 2.